Rasool: Families of students asked Iraqi army for help regarding breaking in the school

2019/11/19 | 18:30



INA - BAGHDAD



Spokesman of Joint Ops General Yahya Rasool issued an update regarding the clash occured between the officers and the students in Mansoor."What occured yesterday in Mansoor, Baghdad is a help call by the families of the students to the Iraqi army after the breaking of few protesters to a school on Mansoor," said Rasool.























