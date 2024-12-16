Live: Assad denies ‘planned’ departure from Syria in first statement since fall of regime

2024-12-16 18:00:06 - From: France 24

Bashar al-Assad said Monday his departure from Syria was not planned and that Moscow requested his evacuation from a military base that was under attack, in the former president's first statement since his ouster. Earlier Monday, a Syria war monitor said that Israeli strikes had targeted military sites in Syria's coastal Tartus region, calling them "the heaviest strikes" in the area in more than a decade. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the conflict in the Middle East.