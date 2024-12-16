USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, decline in Erbil

2024-12-16 18:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar surged against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad's markets, while it slightly declined in Erbil, as the stock market closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorde 151,000 IQD per $100 dollars, compared to 150,500 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price reached 152,000 IQD per $100, and the buying price stood at 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,300 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 150,200 IQD.