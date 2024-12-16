Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Syria war monitor says heavy Israeli strikes hit coastal region

Syria war monitor says heavy Israeli strikes hit coastal region

Syria war monitor says heavy Israeli strikes hit coastal region
Syria war monitor says heavy Israeli strikes hit coastal region
2024-12-16 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Israeli strikes targeted military sites in Syria's coastal Tartus region overnight, a war monitor said Monday, calling them "the heaviest strikes" there in years.

"Israeli warplanes launched strikes" targeting a series of sites including air defence units and "surface-to-surface missile depots", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said 18 raids "targeted strategic locations on the Syrian coast", added the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside the country.

Continue following on Al monitor