Syria war monitor says heavy Israeli strikes hit coastal region

2024-12-16 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Israeli strikes targeted military sites in Syria's coastal Tartus region overnight, a war monitor said Monday, calling them "the heaviest strikes" there in years.

"Israeli warplanes launched strikes" targeting a series of sites including air defence units and "surface-to-surface missile depots", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It said 18 raids "targeted strategic locations on the Syrian coast", added the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside the country.