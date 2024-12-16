Libyans hope Syrians fare better than they did

2024-12-16 19:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Libyans watched the fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad with a mixture of apprehension and hope, wishing "their brothers" in the Levant a better outcome than their own.

Ten years after the downfall and death of Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, the North African country remains plagued by division and instability.

"It's now been 14 years since the people of Syria have been waiting for their turn to come," said 47-year-old history and geography teacher Al-Mahdiya Rajab.