Turkey condemns Israel plan to double Golan Heights population

2024-12-16 19:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Ankara says plan would ‘seriously undermine’ efforts to bring stability to Syria after Bashar al-Assad’s fall

Middle East crisis – live updates

Turkey has denounced Israel’s plan to double the population living in the occupied Golan Heights at the south-western edge of Syria as an attempt to “expand its borders”, as international concern grows over Israel’s actions in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime.

Israel captured about two-thirds of the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 six-day war. Last week, it moved troops and armour into a supposedly demilitarised buffer zone beyond the land it already occupies.

Continue reading...