'We're all Syrians': Soldiers hand in weapons, hope for quiet lives

2024-12-16 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

When Syria's new government put out a call on social media for soldiers and police to lay down their arms and register with the authorities, Kamal Merhej was happy to oblige.

"I don't like the army, I want to get back on track with my life without anyone to give me orders," the 28-year-old told AFP.

He spent nine years in the army, posted to the capital Damascus, and said he was now happy to be back in his home city of Latakia on the Mediterranean coast.