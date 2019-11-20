Nineveh Governor Denies Reports of Resignation

2019/11/20 | 00:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nineveh Governor Mansour Marid has rejected the reports claiming that he had handed in his resignation letter.
Earlier the day, Iraqi reports claimed that the Nineveh Provincial Council had approved Marid's resignation letter, while a member of the council, Ghzwan Dawoodi, confirmed the report to The Baghdad Post and said that the first governor deputy was appointed as the acting governor.
Meanwhile, Saido Chato, head of the provincial council, told The Baghdad Post that they had received a hand-written resignation of Marid with his signature.
A spokesperson for the Nineveh Governor told reporters that the council is not authorized to make decisions as it is already been dissolved by the Parliament.Marid said that he had not resigned from his post and that the letter must have been "fake".
