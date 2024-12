2024-12-17 01:00:17 - From: NPR

As the future of Syria begins to emerge, one minority group is particularly fearful about how they'll be treated. The Alawites feel like they were mistreated by now-deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad, but because he was a member of that sect, they are also unfairly tied to him in the minds of other Syrians. We go to an Alawite neighborhood of Damascus to hear their concerns.