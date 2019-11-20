Home › Iraq News › What Was It All For: Iranian Intel Leaks and the US Folly in Iraq

What Was It All For: Iranian Intel Leaks and the US Folly in Iraq

2019/11/20 | 07:35



all of 23-years-old, led his scout platoon – the "Ghost



Riders” – on yet another meaningless presence patrol in an increasingly



aimless war, at about 9:00pm local time in the Al Amin neighborhood of Shia-majority



East Baghdad. We were no longer allowed to call them "presence



patrols,” of course. From now on, each patrol had to – imagine that! – have a specific mission, a purpose, something, you know, worth dying



for. The army, mind you, is traditionally masterful at bending language to its



tactically fashionable whims. So, while the nomenclature changed, the nature



of the actual patrols themselves remained remarkably consistent. From the perspective



of my young privates and sergeants – laying their lives on the line for some



$30,000 annually – nothing changed…not a lick.







I hadn’t wanted to roll out my platoon that night, and had told my obtuse captain



so in no uncertain terms. He was, unsurprisingly I’d found, just another mediocre



careerist, a "company man," and could hardly spell Iraq. In that sense,



he had much in common with our shared commander-in-chief, George W. Bush (the



lesser), who’d reportedly been unaware



of the difference between Sunni and Shia Muslims just two months prior to America’s



ill-fated invasion.







My hesitancy that night stemmed from basic logic, not some (as of yet) advanced



knowledge of Iraq or the Arab World. It was simple. The U.S. military kept civilian



foot traffic, and more importantly, vehicles, off the roads in Baghdad after



dark. Which meant, in my part of town, that the vaguely Iranian-backed Shia



militiamen could emplace their new, advanced explosively



formed penetrators (EFPs) – a lethal form of IED, then the bane of our



existence – replete with a passive infrared (PIR) detonation triggers all over



their end of the city without fear of causing civilian casualties.







Notionally, my "vital" "mission" was to link up – essentially



pound some chai with – with some local Iraqi National Police (INP) in the north



part of our assigned sector. Why visit the inevitably sleepy local police after



curfew, I’d pointedly asked, when it’d be safer and no less meaningful to do



so in the morning, when, with the roads loaded with vehicle traffic, the militias



would think twice before emplacing PIR-triggered EFPs? The captain insecurely



muttered something about chain-of-command, pleasing our colonel, and his exhaustion



with my consistently flippant attitude. I hardly cared what he thought by then,



just three months into our messy, bloody, eventually 15-month combat tour. He



yelled my way, I screamed back – perhaps secretly wishing he’d relieve my already



fatigued ass – and I stormed out the door to do my duty, as all professional



West Point-bred officers are trained to do.







These were awful times, and this was a particularly bad night. So, when newly-promoted



Sergeant Alex Fuller, of New Bedford, Massachusetts – my absolute favorite soldier – flagged me down, I was in no mood for small talk. No matter, I genuinely loved



the 21-year-old, highly motivated, former juvenile delinquent; thus, I composed



myself, took a breath, and nodded intently as he flipped through newest pictures



of his petite, pregnant wife, Stacey. Look how beautiful she looks, Sir.



I mean, that’s my baby in there! I was, genuinely, happy for them both.



Alex, who’d been on my HMMWV crew for a year of training and combat, had just



forced my hand until I relented, reassigning him to be the dismounted team leader



in the first truck in our convoys. Al planned to make the army a career. He



couldn’t understand why so many soldiers complained about military life. With



two brothers in and out of jail, a sister in a Florida prison, and an inattentive



alcoholic mother back home, he saw the army as not just fun, (relatively) financially



secure, but also a form of veritable redemption.







We rolled out the gate of Camp Rustamiyah, in Southeast Baghdad, and weaved



our way north. A new staff sergeant led the patrol, and it made me nervous.



Staff Sergeant Damian South, a close friend and stellar scout with a nose for



finding IEDs before they blew, was in the convoy’s rear – covering down for



our senior platoon sergeant who’d just flown home on leave. The lead vehicle



missed a planned turn. I should’ve halted us, forced him to pull a U-turn. Unfortunately



a combination of apathy, inexperience, and a desire not to undercut a sergeant



on the platoon radio channel, caused me to let the transgression go. The regret



haunts my dreams to this day, as well it should.







In war, as the Vietnam veteran novelist Tim O’Brien has astutely noted, traumatic



events blur the lines between fact and fiction, memory and reality. So what



followed remains hazy. Suffice it to say that time slowed, smoke billowed, and



the sound of the deafening blast seemed to manifest so very long after the flash



of the EFP’s explosion. The lead vehicle, less than 10 meters ahead of me, disappeared



in a gray cloud, then crawled to a halt beside a telephone poll. What followed



was a melange of shrieking, desperate yells, my own confusion, the pungent smell



of burnt metal and flesh. Soldiers rushed to the disabled HMMWV, the left side



of which resembled a slice of Swiss cheese. Someone opened the drivers door.



PFC Michael Balsley, of California, fell out lifelessly, a copper slug having



pierced his skull. SPC Richard "Ducks" Duzinskas, of Chicago, screamed



in pain, his left side littered with shrapnel, his arm hanging by a pathetic



thread. And Fuller, my dear Alex, I foolishly gazed into the back seat and saw



his body transformed into nothing less than an unidentifiable pile of chop meat.







Nothing, not my life or anything else, has ever been the same. We were told,



soon after, that the culprit was the iconoclastic son of a populist legend –



Moqtada al-Sadr – specifically his Mahdi Army militia. Odds were they probably



had been. To the untrained observer, this was curious. After all, in the lead



up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Bush and his cronies had repeatedly assured



the American people that the long-oppressed Shia plurality would greet the U.S.



military invasion with rose petals and cheers. Only by now, in January 2007,



year three of a wildly off-the-rails American quagmire, both Shia and Sunni



nationalists (and jihadis) alike were at war with we, the "occupiers"



of Iraq. In my early twenties, this heartbroken author swore to never forgive



the Mahdi Army, the Shia, the Iraqis, the world’s Arabs, for hastily stealing



the lives of those I loved. Over a decade later, I’ve made my peace with them



all.







Why, then, do I choose to tell this extended war story? Partly because life,



for me at least, sort of froze in that moment. It’s when, viscerally if not



intellectually, I stopped growing. In an unfortunate, yet equally beautiful



(I think) sense, I’ll always be that twenty-something lieutenant who dared love



both his own soldiers and the average Iraqis more than conventions recommended.



But no, I put fingers-to-keyboard tonight in response to a disturbing revelation



and analysis of allegedly leaked Iranian documents published at The Intercept.



According to the legitimately profound revelations, Iran has – in the wake of



the US invasion and especially since major combat units finally departed in



late 2011 – forged a "special relationship" with the Shia-dominated



government in Baghdad, played kingmaker, backed key militias, and even "flipped"



former local CIA assets. For a few days, at least, the American press will spin



over the story (before reverting to their all-Trump, all-the-time, standard



impeachment coverage). Still, for me the story is both highly personal and completely



unsurprising.







The long-known (by insiders), but unspoken, truth is that the true victor of



America’s long-running, tragic war in Iraq was…Iran! Indeed, whether



purposefully (as per the conspiracy theorists), or inadvertently (as per those



of us who know, finally, that most foreign policy elites don’t know a damn thing!),



Bush-the-Younger’s invasion handed the whole of Iraq to the Ayatollahs in Iran



on silver platter.







All the signs were there from the start, even if a frightened, typically ill-informed,



post-9/11 American public hadn’t realized it. The Bush team – many signatories



of the near-apocalyptic Project for the New American Century (PNAC) group that



had longed for an excuse



to establish overt US hegemony in the Mideast – had early on put faith in an



illegitimate coterie of Iraq Shia exiles from the flagrantly Islamist SCIRI



and Dawa parties. Most hadn’t actually been inside Iraq for decades,



had a nonexistent"ground game" in Baghdad, and – because many had



fled to Iran during the cataclysmic 1980-88 war between the two rival countries



– were seen as outsiders, if not traitors, by many Iraqis. What they did



have was an effective and convenient public relations apparatus that served



the Bush cabal’s ideological purposes. And they not only helped sell



Bush’s war to a skeptical public, but were expected to lead post-invasion Iraq



towards democracy.







If one buys the prevailing dogma (I don’t)



that Iran was and is America’s implacable enemy, then the ostensible justification



for, and certainly the outcome of, the US invasion in 2003 must seem strange,



even counterintuitive. Remember (is it even possible in our Orwellian forever-war-world),



that on September 10, 2001, Iran was tightly contained in a military-strategic



box. To its west, a weakened, and sanction-riddled (though still reasonably



formidable) Saddam Hussein-led Iraq; to its north, an historically unfriendly



and meddling Russia; to its east a Sunni-Islamist Taliban regime in Afghanistan;



to it’s southwest, a hostile U.S.-backed Saudi Arabian Sunni theocracy and the



powerful American Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Ah, the "good," bad



old days: when U.S.-backed, or "created”



(in the case of the Taliban) dictatorial regimes held the "evil" Islamic



Republic of Iran at bay.







All that changed when Baby Bush took the profoundly absurd (and illegal) step



of preemptively invading a decidedly unthreatening Iraq – under false pretenses,



to put it mildly – in March 2003. See, Saddam Hussein, that nefarious strongman



who – it must be said – was long on the CIA/US government payroll when



he restrained his murderous tendencies to an aggressive invasion of Iran and



gassing his own Kurdish minority, had for decades served as a convenient counterweight



to Tehran’s regional aspirations.







Problem was, that even though Saddam had efficiently murdered and oppressed



them into second-class status, the Shia (he was a Sunni) were the demographically



preeminent group in Iraq. Seeing as Iran was also a Shia state, and America’s



prevailing appetite was for spreading its own peculiar form of "democracy"



the world over, a military-induced regime change mission in Iraq would, inevitably,



result in a Shia-dominated government in Baghdad. Hindsight makes it all seem



so clear, though I’m increasingly persuaded the Bush-era powers-that-be – reveling



in their anti-intellectualism – might have missed these implications entirely.







What transpired must be labeled a sequential litany of U.S.-induced comedies



of error. By disbanding Iraq’s entire army, firing all vaguely "Saddam-friendly"



government employees (including the ever-so-"powerful" public school



teachers) – thereby depriving them of livelihoods and well-earned pensions –



the US imperial regime of Bush-appointed L. Paul Bremer virtually ensured the



outbreak of a Sunni-based insurgency. Add to that the heavy-handed tactics of



American soldiers, trained for conventional war against the Soviets in Europe,



not for complex counterinsurgency in the Mideast, and soon enough even Saddam-oppressed



Shia nationalists joined a budding and intractable insurgency against



the US occupiers. It was into that maelstrom that this hopelessly naive, if



well meaning, young officer, and his motivated platoon of underprivileged misfits,



entered the Iraqi imbroglio in October 2006.







Matters deteriorated from there. By the time "Saint" Obama withdrew



US troops completely in December 2011, a Shia-chauvinist, authoritarian government



ruled in Baghdad, under Prime Minister Maliki. Short-term, expedient, US decisions



had led to this eventuality. In its haste to demonstrate democratic progress,



Washington had gone forward with national elections in 2005, despite the clear



intransigence of the alienated Sunni community which had announced its determination



to boycott the vote, ensuring an unrepresentative Shia/Kurd "unity"



government. Then, an "enlightened" American General, "King"



David Petraeus, sold Bush a military escalation – an unpopular "surge"



strategy – to ostensibly "create the space" for a sectarian and communal



political settlement, and due to a number of expedient factors violence temporarily



dropped. The political settlement never unfolded, of course, but Bush and the



buoyed US military declared – what was ultimately merely tactical – victory.







Prime Minister Maliki, by then entrenched as a Shia strongman in the Saddam-mold,



seemed both vital to that "success" and its primary beneficiary, and



could thus essentially punched his own ticket. So, when he clearly lost



the 2010 elections to a more secular-minded, unity candidate, Iyad Allawi, Maliki



refused to step down. Desperate to maintain America’s ephemeral gains and "declare



victory" on the way out of Iraq – a key Obama campaign promise – the new



administration took a back seat, allowed Shia Iran to broker a settlement, and



acquiesced to Maliki’s undemocratic maintenance of power. Ironically, at the



time, my platoon’s old foe, Moqtada al-Sadr – a genuine nationalist, it turned



out – had then called for the withdrawal of both American and Iranian



influence in Iraq. No matter, Washington – eager for a scapegoat with convenient



American blood on its hands – quickly labeled Sadr an Iranian stooge.







The US military evacuated the country without leaving any residual force, since



Maliki – seeking to burnish his nationalist credentials in the wake of an embarrassing



election – refused to agree to a basing agreement. The prime minister then accused



his Sunni vice president of treason, turned his back on Sunni tribesmen who’d



allied with the US military against Al Qaeda extremists, and suppressed an entire



sect of Iraqis over the next few years. When Sunnis peacefully protested, he



had them gunned down in the streets. The rise of the ISIS monster was complex,



of course, partly dependent on the chaos of the nearby Syrian Civil War, but



Maliki’s Shia-chauvinist authoritarianism contributed mightily to rise and popularity



of the Islamic State. Specifically, the alliance of Sunni tribes from Western



Iraq with ISIS – including the vital contribution of former Saddam-era generals



– was in part caused by the expedient, U.S.-backed Maliki regime.







What’s scarier than that is the discomfiting fact that a Maliki-successor,



Adil



Abdul-Mahdi, himself a Shia-sectarian, today rules a Baghdad security state



that’s again gunning



down protesters in the streets, a repeat performance of the brutal antics



that helped give rise to ISIS. History repeats itself, as Marx noted, first



as tragedy, then as farce. In contemporary Iraq, America’s crusade, and its



bloody aftershocks, certainly rate as farce.







So finally, the current leaks and joint New York Times/Intercept



reports on these disturbing – if predictable – Iranian intelligence documents,



can be read one of two ways – both remarkably disturbing. Either A) as some



conspiratorial-minded folks have surmised, the Iranian documents are little



more than disinformation, actually leaked by US intelligence; or B) as I’d suggest,



the reports are consistent with events and inherently accurate. If the conspiracy



crowd is correct, then Trump and company can spin the Iranian infiltration into



Iraq as further cause to drum up the Israeli-Saudi dream of a US war with Iran.



That’d be, as I’ve repeatedly



argued, an American and regional disaster.







If, on the other hand – as seems more likely – the leaks are authentic, they



represent proof positive that the American invasion of Iraq was an epic fail



of such proportion that it ranks among the worst, most counterproductive, blunders



in US History. As such, The Intercept report would answer, once and for



all, two key questions: Who won the 2003 Iraq War? Iran, and, by grotesque extension



their foil, Sunni Islamist jihadis. Who, then, lost? Certainly the US military



– with nearly 5,000 unnecessarily killed and more than 30,000 wounded; but also



the Iraqi people, who, by conservative



estimates suffered some 200,000 civilian fatalities, and, more specifically,



the Sunni, secularist, and Shia-nationalist communities.







The grandiose gravity of that conclusion is still almost too much to fathom



for this humble old soldier. So, whether appropriate or not, I’m left – in the



wake of the latest revelations – wondering how on God’s-good-earth I could possibly explain to Mr. and Mrs.



Balsley, and Alex Fuller’s widow, just what their loved ones ultimately died



for. And, in my own insignificant little world, how I’ll someday tell my now



eleven year old son Alexander – Sergeant Fuller’s namesake – what the whole



mess that defined my misspent youth was all for…



Danny Sjursen is a retired US Army officer and regular contributor to Antiwar.com



His work has appeared in the LA Times, The Nation, Huff Post, The Hill,



Salon, Truthdig, Tom Dispatch, among other publications. He served combat



tours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan and later taught history



at his alma mater, West Point. He is the author of a memoir and critical analysis



of the Iraq War, Ghostriders



of Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge. Follow



him on Twitter at @SkepticalVet.



Copyright 2019 Danny Sjursen (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- East Baghdad, January 25, 2007. Newly minted 1st Lieutenant Danny Sjursen,all of 23-years-old, led his scout platoon – the "GhostRiders” – on yet another meaningless presence patrol in an increasinglyaimless war, at about 9:00pm local time in the Al Amin neighborhood of Shia-majorityEast Baghdad. We were no longer allowed to call them "presencepatrols,” of course. From now on, each patrol had to – imagine that! – have a specific mission, a purpose, something, you know, worth dyingfor. The army, mind you, is traditionally masterful at bending language to itstactically fashionable whims. So, while the nomenclature changed, the natureof the actual patrols themselves remained remarkably consistent. From the perspectiveof my young privates and sergeants – laying their lives on the line for some$30,000 annually – nothing changed…not a lick.I hadn’t wanted to roll out my platoon that night, and had told my obtuse captainso in no uncertain terms. He was, unsurprisingly I’d found, just another mediocrecareerist, a "company man," and could hardly spell Iraq. In that sense,he had much in common with our shared commander-in-chief, George W. Bush (thelesser), who’d reportedly been unawareof the difference between Sunni and Shia Muslims just two months prior to America’sill-fated invasion.My hesitancy that night stemmed from basic logic, not some (as of yet) advancedknowledge of Iraq or the Arab World. It was simple. The U.S. military kept civilianfoot traffic, and more importantly, vehicles, off the roads in Baghdad afterdark. Which meant, in my part of town, that the vaguely Iranian-backed Shiamilitiamen could emplace their new, advanced explosivelyformed penetrators (EFPs) – a lethal form of IED, then the bane of ourexistence – replete with a passive infrared (PIR) detonation triggers all overtheir end of the city without fear of causing civilian casualties.Notionally, my "vital" "mission" was to link up – essentiallypound some chai with – with some local Iraqi National Police (INP) in the northpart of our assigned sector. Why visit the inevitably sleepy local police aftercurfew, I’d pointedly asked, when it’d be safer and no less meaningful to doso in the morning, when, with the roads loaded with vehicle traffic, the militiaswould think twice before emplacing PIR-triggered EFPs? The captain insecurelymuttered something about chain-of-command, pleasing our colonel, and his exhaustionwith my consistently flippant attitude. I hardly cared what he thought by then,just three months into our messy, bloody, eventually 15-month combat tour. Heyelled my way, I screamed back – perhaps secretly wishing he’d relieve my alreadyfatigued ass – and I stormed out the door to do my duty, as all professionalWest Point-bred officers are trained to do.These were awful times, and this was a particularly bad night. So, when newly-promotedSergeant Alex Fuller, of New Bedford, Massachusetts – my absolute favorite soldier – flagged me down, I was in no mood for small talk. No matter, I genuinely lovedthe 21-year-old, highly motivated, former juvenile delinquent; thus, I composedmyself, took a breath, and nodded intently as he flipped through newest picturesof his petite, pregnant wife, Stacey. Look how beautiful she looks, Sir.I mean, that’s my baby in there! I was, genuinely, happy for them both.Alex, who’d been on my HMMWV crew for a year of training and combat, had justforced my hand until I relented, reassigning him to be the dismounted team leaderin the first truck in our convoys. Al planned to make the army a career. Hecouldn’t understand why so many soldiers complained about military life. Withtwo brothers in and out of jail, a sister in a Florida prison, and an inattentivealcoholic mother back home, he saw the army as not just fun, (relatively) financiallysecure, but also a form of veritable redemption.We rolled out the gate of Camp Rustamiyah, in Southeast Baghdad, and weavedour way north. A new staff sergeant led the patrol, and it made me nervous.Staff Sergeant Damian South, a close friend and stellar scout with a nose forfinding IEDs before they blew, was in the convoy’s rear – covering down forour senior platoon sergeant who’d just flown home on leave. The lead vehiclemissed a planned turn. I should’ve halted us, forced him to pull a U-turn. Unfortunatelya combination of apathy, inexperience, and a desire not to undercut a sergeanton the platoon radio channel, caused me to let the transgression go. The regrethaunts my dreams to this day, as well it should.In war, as the Vietnam veteran novelist Tim O’Brien has astutely noted, traumaticevents blur the lines between fact and fiction, memory and reality. So whatfollowed remains hazy. Suffice it to say that time slowed, smoke billowed, andthe sound of the deafening blast seemed to manifest so very long after the flashof the EFP’s explosion. The lead vehicle, less than 10 meters ahead of me, disappearedin a gray cloud, then crawled to a halt beside a telephone poll. What followedwas a melange of shrieking, desperate yells, my own confusion, the pungent smellof burnt metal and flesh. Soldiers rushed to the disabled HMMWV, the left sideof which resembled a slice of Swiss cheese. Someone opened the drivers door.PFC Michael Balsley, of California, fell out lifelessly, a copper slug havingpierced his skull. SPC Richard "Ducks" Duzinskas, of Chicago, screamedin pain, his left side littered with shrapnel, his arm hanging by a patheticthread. And Fuller, my dear Alex, I foolishly gazed into the back seat and sawhis body transformed into nothing less than an unidentifiable pile of chop meat.Nothing, not my life or anything else, has ever been the same. We were told,soon after, that the culprit was the iconoclastic son of a populist legend –Moqtada al-Sadr – specifically his Mahdi Army militia. Odds were they probablyhad been. To the untrained observer, this was curious. After all, in the leadup to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Bush and his cronies had repeatedly assuredthe American people that the long-oppressed Shia plurality would greet the U.S.military invasion with rose petals and cheers. Only by now, in January 2007,year three of a wildly off-the-rails American quagmire, both Shia and Sunninationalists (and jihadis) alike were at war with we, the "occupiers"of Iraq. In my early twenties, this heartbroken author swore to never forgivethe Mahdi Army, the Shia, the Iraqis, the world’s Arabs, for hastily stealingthe lives of those I loved. Over a decade later, I’ve made my peace with themall.Why, then, do I choose to tell this extended war story? Partly because life,for me at least, sort of froze in that moment. It’s when, viscerally if notintellectually, I stopped growing. In an unfortunate, yet equally beautiful(I think) sense, I’ll always be that twenty-something lieutenant who dared loveboth his own soldiers and the average Iraqis more than conventions recommended.But no, I put fingers-to-keyboard tonight in response to a disturbing revelationand analysis of allegedly leaked Iranian documents published at The Intercept.According to the legitimately profound revelations, Iran has – in the wake ofthe US invasion and especially since major combat units finally departed inlate 2011 – forged a "special relationship" with the Shia-dominatedgovernment in Baghdad, played kingmaker, backed key militias, and even "flipped"former local CIA assets. For a few days, at least, the American press will spinover the story (before reverting to their all-Trump, all-the-time, standardimpeachment coverage). Still, for me the story is both highly personal and completelyunsurprising.The long-known (by insiders), but unspoken, truth is that the true victor ofAmerica’s long-running, tragic war in Iraq was…Iran! Indeed, whetherpurposefully (as per the conspiracy theorists), or inadvertently (as per thoseof us who know, finally, that most foreign policy elites don’t know a damn thing!),Bush-the-Younger’s invasion handed the whole of Iraq to the Ayatollahs in Iranon silver platter.All the signs were there from the start, even if a frightened, typically ill-informed,post-9/11 American public hadn’t realized it. The Bush team – many signatoriesof the near-apocalyptic Project for the New American Century (PNAC) group thathad longed for an excuseto establish overt US hegemony in the Mideast – had early on put faith in anillegitimate coterie of Iraq Shia exiles from the flagrantly Islamist SCIRIand Dawa parties. Most hadn’t actually been inside Iraq for decades,had a nonexistent"ground game" in Baghdad, and – because many hadfled to Iran during the cataclysmic 1980-88 war between the two rival countries– were seen as outsiders, if not traitors, by many Iraqis. What they didhave was an effective and convenient public relations apparatus that servedthe Bush cabal’s ideological purposes. And they not only helped sellBush’s war to a skeptical public, but were expected to lead post-invasion Iraqtowards democracy.If one buys the prevailing dogma (I don’t)that Iran was and is America’s implacable enemy, then the ostensible justificationfor, and certainly the outcome of, the US invasion in 2003 must seem strange,even counterintuitive. Remember (is it even possible in our Orwellian forever-war-world),that on September 10, 2001, Iran was tightly contained in a military-strategicbox. To its west, a weakened, and sanction-riddled (though still reasonablyformidable) Saddam Hussein-led Iraq; to its north, an historically unfriendlyand meddling Russia; to its east a Sunni-Islamist Taliban regime in Afghanistan;to it’s southwest, a hostile U.S.-backed Saudi Arabian Sunni theocracy and thepowerful American Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Ah, the "good," badold days: when U.S.-backed, or "created”(in the case of the Taliban) dictatorial regimes held the "evil" IslamicRepublic of Iran at bay.All that changed when Baby Bush took the profoundly absurd (and illegal) stepof preemptively invading a decidedly unthreatening Iraq – under false pretenses,to put it mildly – in March 2003. See, Saddam Hussein, that nefarious strongmanwho – it must be said – was long on the CIA/US government payroll whenhe restrained his murderous tendencies to an aggressive invasion of Iran andgassing his own Kurdish minority, had for decades served as a convenient counterweightto Tehran’s regional aspirations.Problem was, that even though Saddam had efficiently murdered and oppressedthem into second-class status, the Shia (he was a Sunni) were the demographicallypreeminent group in Iraq. Seeing as Iran was also a Shia state, and America’sprevailing appetite was for spreading its own peculiar form of "democracy"the world over, a military-induced regime change mission in Iraq would, inevitably,result in a Shia-dominated government in Baghdad. Hindsight makes it all seemso clear, though I’m increasingly persuaded the Bush-era powers-that-be – revelingin their anti-intellectualism – might have missed these implications entirely.What transpired must be labeled a sequential litany of U.S.-induced comediesof error. By disbanding Iraq’s entire army, firing all vaguely "Saddam-friendly"government employees (including the ever-so-"powerful" public schoolteachers) – thereby depriving them of livelihoods and well-earned pensions –the US imperial regime of Bush-appointed L. Paul Bremer virtually ensured theoutbreak of a Sunni-based insurgency. Add to that the heavy-handed tactics ofAmerican soldiers, trained for conventional war against the Soviets in Europe,not for complex counterinsurgency in the Mideast, and soon enough even Saddam-oppressedShia nationalists joined a budding and intractable insurgency againstthe US occupiers. It was into that maelstrom that this hopelessly naive, ifwell meaning, young officer, and his motivated platoon of underprivileged misfits,entered the Iraqi imbroglio in October 2006.Matters deteriorated from there. By the time "Saint" Obama withdrewUS troops completely in December 2011, a Shia-chauvinist, authoritarian governmentruled in Baghdad, under Prime Minister Maliki. Short-term, expedient, US decisionshad led to this eventuality. In its haste to demonstrate democratic progress,Washington had gone forward with national elections in 2005, despite the clearintransigence of the alienated Sunni community which had announced its determinationto boycott the vote, ensuring an unrepresentative Shia/Kurd "unity"government. Then, an "enlightened" American General, "King"David Petraeus, sold Bush a military escalation – an unpopular "surge"strategy – to ostensibly "create the space" for a sectarian and communalpolitical settlement, and due to a number of expedient factors violence temporarilydropped. The political settlement never unfolded, of course, but Bush and thebuoyed US military declared – what was ultimately merely tactical – victory.Prime Minister Maliki, by then entrenched as a Shia strongman in the Saddam-mold,seemed both vital to that "success" and its primary beneficiary, andcould thus essentially punched his own ticket. So, when he clearly lostthe 2010 elections to a more secular-minded, unity candidate, Iyad Allawi, Malikirefused to step down. Desperate to maintain America’s ephemeral gains and "declarevictory" on the way out of Iraq – a key Obama campaign promise – the newadministration took a back seat, allowed Shia Iran to broker a settlement, andacquiesced to Maliki’s undemocratic maintenance of power. Ironically, at thetime, my platoon’s old foe, Moqtada al-Sadr – a genuine nationalist, it turnedout – had then called for the withdrawal of both American and Iranianinfluence in Iraq. No matter, Washington – eager for a scapegoat with convenientAmerican blood on its hands – quickly labeled Sadr an Iranian stooge.The US military evacuated the country without leaving any residual force, sinceMaliki – seeking to burnish his nationalist credentials in the wake of an embarrassingelection – refused to agree to a basing agreement. The prime minister then accusedhis Sunni vice president of treason, turned his back on Sunni tribesmen who’dallied with the US military against Al Qaeda extremists, and suppressed an entiresect of Iraqis over the next few years. When Sunnis peacefully protested, hehad them gunned down in the streets. The rise of the ISIS monster was complex,of course, partly dependent on the chaos of the nearby Syrian Civil War, butMaliki’s Shia-chauvinist authoritarianism contributed mightily to rise and popularityof the Islamic State. Specifically, the alliance of Sunni tribes from WesternIraq with ISIS – including the vital contribution of former Saddam-era generals– was in part caused by the expedient, U.S.-backed Maliki regime.What’s scarier than that is the discomfiting fact that a Maliki-successor,AdilAbdul-Mahdi, himself a Shia-sectarian, today rules a Baghdad security statethat’s again gunningdown protesters in the streets, a repeat performance of the brutal anticsthat helped give rise to ISIS. History repeats itself, as Marx noted, firstas tragedy, then as farce. In contemporary Iraq, America’s crusade, and itsbloody aftershocks, certainly rate as farce.So finally, the current leaks and joint New York Times/Interceptreports on these disturbing – if predictable – Iranian intelligence documents,can be read one of two ways – both remarkably disturbing. Either A) as someconspiratorial-minded folks have surmised, the Iranian documents are littlemore than disinformation, actually leaked by US intelligence; or B) as I’d suggest,the reports are consistent with events and inherently accurate. If the conspiracycrowd is correct, then Trump and company can spin the Iranian infiltration intoIraq as further cause to drum up the Israeli-Saudi dream of a US war with Iran.That’d be, as I’ve repeatedlyargued, an American and regional disaster.If, on the other hand – as seems more likely – the leaks are authentic, theyrepresent proof positive that the American invasion of Iraq was an epic failof such proportion that it ranks among the worst, most counterproductive, blundersin US History. As such, The Intercept report would answer, once and forall, two key questions: Who won the 2003 Iraq War? Iran, and, by grotesque extensiontheir foil, Sunni Islamist jihadis. Who, then, lost? Certainly the US military– with nearly 5,000 unnecessarily killed and more than 30,000 wounded; but alsothe Iraqi people, who, by conservativeestimates suffered some 200,000 civilian fatalities, and, more specifically,the Sunni, secularist, and Shia-nationalist communities.The grandiose gravity of that conclusion is still almost too much to fathomfor this humble old soldier. So, whether appropriate or not, I’m left – in thewake of the latest revelations – wondering how on God’s-good-earth I could possibly explain to Mr. and Mrs.Balsley, and Alex Fuller’s widow, just what their loved ones ultimately diedfor. And, in my own insignificant little world, how I’ll someday tell my noweleven year old son Alexander – Sergeant Fuller’s namesake – what the wholemess that defined my misspent youth was all for…Danny Sjursen is a retired US Army officer and regular contributor to Antiwar.comHis work has appeared in the LA Times, The Nation, Huff Post, The Hill,Salon, Truthdig, Tom Dispatch, among other publications. He served combattours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan and later taught historyat his alma mater, West Point. He is the author of a memoir and critical analysisof the Iraq War, Ghostridersof Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge. Followhim on Twitter at @SkepticalVet.Copyright 2019 Danny Sjursen