What Was It All For: Iranian Intel Leaks and the US Folly in Iraq

2019/11/20 | 07:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- East Baghdad, January 25, 2007. Newly minted 1st Lieutenant Danny Sjursen,
all of 23-years-old, led his scout platoon – the "Ghost
Riders” – on yet another meaningless presence patrol in an increasingly
aimless war, at about 9:00pm local time in the Al Amin neighborhood of Shia-majority
East Baghdad. We were no longer allowed to call them "presence
patrols,” of course. From now on, each patrol had to – imagine that! – have a specific mission, a purpose, something, you know, worth dying
for. The army, mind you, is traditionally masterful at bending language to its
tactically fashionable whims. So, while the nomenclature changed, the nature
of the actual patrols themselves remained remarkably consistent. From the perspective
of my young privates and sergeants – laying their lives on the line for some
$30,000 annually – nothing changed…not a lick.
I hadn’t wanted to roll out my platoon that night, and had told my obtuse captain
so in no uncertain terms. He was, unsurprisingly I’d found, just another mediocre
careerist, a "company man," and could hardly spell Iraq. In that sense,
he had much in common with our shared commander-in-chief, George W. Bush (the
lesser), who’d reportedly been unaware
of the difference between Sunni and Shia Muslims just two months prior to America’s
ill-fated invasion.
My hesitancy that night stemmed from basic logic, not some (as of yet) advanced
knowledge of Iraq or the Arab World. It was simple. The U.S. military kept civilian
foot traffic, and more importantly, vehicles, off the roads in Baghdad after
dark. Which meant, in my part of town, that the vaguely Iranian-backed Shia
militiamen could emplace their new, advanced explosively
formed penetrators (EFPs) – a lethal form of IED, then the bane of our
existence – replete with a passive infrared (PIR) detonation triggers all over
their end of the city without fear of causing civilian casualties.
Notionally, my "vital" "mission" was to link up – essentially
pound some chai with – with some local Iraqi National Police (INP) in the north
part of our assigned sector. Why visit the inevitably sleepy local police after
curfew, I’d pointedly asked, when it’d be safer and no less meaningful to do
so in the morning, when, with the roads loaded with vehicle traffic, the militias
would think twice before emplacing PIR-triggered EFPs? The captain insecurely
muttered something about chain-of-command, pleasing our colonel, and his exhaustion
with my consistently flippant attitude. I hardly cared what he thought by then,
just three months into our messy, bloody, eventually 15-month combat tour. He
yelled my way, I screamed back – perhaps secretly wishing he’d relieve my already
fatigued ass – and I stormed out the door to do my duty, as all professional
West Point-bred officers are trained to do.
These were awful times, and this was a particularly bad night. So, when newly-promoted
Sergeant Alex Fuller, of New Bedford, Massachusetts – my absolute favorite soldier – flagged me down, I was in no mood for small talk. No matter, I genuinely loved
the 21-year-old, highly motivated, former juvenile delinquent; thus, I composed
myself, took a breath, and nodded intently as he flipped through newest pictures
of his petite, pregnant wife, Stacey. Look how beautiful she looks, Sir.
I mean, that’s my baby in there! I was, genuinely, happy for them both.
Alex, who’d been on my HMMWV crew for a year of training and combat, had just
forced my hand until I relented, reassigning him to be the dismounted team leader
in the first truck in our convoys. Al planned to make the army a career. He
couldn’t understand why so many soldiers complained about military life. With
two brothers in and out of jail, a sister in a Florida prison, and an inattentive
alcoholic mother back home, he saw the army as not just fun, (relatively) financially
secure, but also a form of veritable redemption.
We rolled out the gate of Camp Rustamiyah, in Southeast Baghdad, and weaved
our way north. A new staff sergeant led the patrol, and it made me nervous.
Staff Sergeant Damian South, a close friend and stellar scout with a nose for
finding IEDs before they blew, was in the convoy’s rear – covering down for
our senior platoon sergeant who’d just flown home on leave. The lead vehicle
missed a planned turn. I should’ve halted us, forced him to pull a U-turn. Unfortunately
a combination of apathy, inexperience, and a desire not to undercut a sergeant
on the platoon radio channel, caused me to let the transgression go. The regret
haunts my dreams to this day, as well it should.
In war, as the Vietnam veteran novelist Tim O’Brien has astutely noted, traumatic
events blur the lines between fact and fiction, memory and reality. So what
followed remains hazy. Suffice it to say that time slowed, smoke billowed, and
the sound of the deafening blast seemed to manifest so very long after the flash
of the EFP’s explosion. The lead vehicle, less than 10 meters ahead of me, disappeared
in a gray cloud, then crawled to a halt beside a telephone poll. What followed
was a melange of shrieking, desperate yells, my own confusion, the pungent smell
of burnt metal and flesh. Soldiers rushed to the disabled HMMWV, the left side
of which resembled a slice of Swiss cheese. Someone opened the drivers door.
PFC Michael Balsley, of California, fell out lifelessly, a copper slug having
pierced his skull. SPC Richard "Ducks" Duzinskas, of Chicago, screamed
in pain, his left side littered with shrapnel, his arm hanging by a pathetic
thread. And Fuller, my dear Alex, I foolishly gazed into the back seat and saw
his body transformed into nothing less than an unidentifiable pile of chop meat.
Nothing, not my life or anything else, has ever been the same. We were told,
soon after, that the culprit was the iconoclastic son of a populist legend –
Moqtada al-Sadr – specifically his Mahdi Army militia. Odds were they probably
had been. To the untrained observer, this was curious. After all, in the lead
up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Bush and his cronies had repeatedly assured
the American people that the long-oppressed Shia plurality would greet the U.S.
military invasion with rose petals and cheers. Only by now, in January 2007,
year three of a wildly off-the-rails American quagmire, both Shia and Sunni
nationalists (and jihadis) alike were at war with we, the "occupiers"
of Iraq. In my early twenties, this heartbroken author swore to never forgive
the Mahdi Army, the Shia, the Iraqis, the world’s Arabs, for hastily stealing
the lives of those I loved. Over a decade later, I’ve made my peace with them
all.
Why, then, do I choose to tell this extended war story? Partly because life,
for me at least, sort of froze in that moment. It’s when, viscerally if not
intellectually, I stopped growing. In an unfortunate, yet equally beautiful
(I think) sense, I’ll always be that twenty-something lieutenant who dared love
both his own soldiers and the average Iraqis more than conventions recommended.
But no, I put fingers-to-keyboard tonight in response to a disturbing revelation
and analysis of allegedly leaked Iranian documents published at The Intercept.
According to the legitimately profound revelations, Iran has – in the wake of
the US invasion and especially since major combat units finally departed in
late 2011 – forged a "special relationship" with the Shia-dominated
government in Baghdad, played kingmaker, backed key militias, and even "flipped"
former local CIA assets. For a few days, at least, the American press will spin
over the story (before reverting to their all-Trump, all-the-time, standard
impeachment coverage). Still, for me the story is both highly personal and completely
unsurprising.
The long-known (by insiders), but unspoken, truth is that the true victor of
America’s long-running, tragic war in Iraq was…Iran! Indeed, whether
purposefully (as per the conspiracy theorists), or inadvertently (as per those
of us who know, finally, that most foreign policy elites don’t know a damn thing!),
Bush-the-Younger’s invasion handed the whole of Iraq to the Ayatollahs in Iran
on silver platter.
All the signs were there from the start, even if a frightened, typically ill-informed,
post-9/11 American public hadn’t realized it. The Bush team – many signatories
of the near-apocalyptic Project for the New American Century (PNAC) group that
had longed for an excuse
to establish overt US hegemony in the Mideast – had early on put faith in an
illegitimate coterie of Iraq Shia exiles from the flagrantly Islamist SCIRI
and Dawa parties. Most hadn’t actually been inside Iraq for decades,
had a nonexistent"ground game" in Baghdad, and – because many had
fled to Iran during the cataclysmic 1980-88 war between the two rival countries
– were seen as outsiders, if not traitors, by many Iraqis. What they did
have was an effective and convenient public relations apparatus that served
the Bush cabal’s ideological purposes. And they not only helped sell
Bush’s war to a skeptical public, but were expected to lead post-invasion Iraq
towards democracy.
If one buys the prevailing dogma (I don’t)
that Iran was and is America’s implacable enemy, then the ostensible justification
for, and certainly the outcome of, the US invasion in 2003 must seem strange,
even counterintuitive. Remember (is it even possible in our Orwellian forever-war-world),
that on September 10, 2001, Iran was tightly contained in a military-strategic
box. To its west, a weakened, and sanction-riddled (though still reasonably
formidable) Saddam Hussein-led Iraq; to its north, an historically unfriendly
and meddling Russia; to its east a Sunni-Islamist Taliban regime in Afghanistan;
to it’s southwest, a hostile U.S.-backed Saudi Arabian Sunni theocracy and the
powerful American Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Ah, the "good," bad
old days: when U.S.-backed, or "created”
(in the case of the Taliban) dictatorial regimes held the "evil" Islamic
Republic of Iran at bay.
All that changed when Baby Bush took the profoundly absurd (and illegal) step
of preemptively invading a decidedly unthreatening Iraq – under false pretenses,
to put it mildly – in March 2003. See, Saddam Hussein, that nefarious strongman
who – it must be said – was long on the CIA/US government payroll when
he restrained his murderous tendencies to an aggressive invasion of Iran and
gassing his own Kurdish minority, had for decades served as a convenient counterweight
to Tehran’s regional aspirations.
Problem was, that even though Saddam had efficiently murdered and oppressed
them into second-class status, the Shia (he was a Sunni) were the demographically
preeminent group in Iraq. Seeing as Iran was also a Shia state, and America’s
prevailing appetite was for spreading its own peculiar form of "democracy"
the world over, a military-induced regime change mission in Iraq would, inevitably,
result in a Shia-dominated government in Baghdad. Hindsight makes it all seem
so clear, though I’m increasingly persuaded the Bush-era powers-that-be – reveling
in their anti-intellectualism – might have missed these implications entirely.
What transpired must be labeled a sequential litany of U.S.-induced comedies
of error. By disbanding Iraq’s entire army, firing all vaguely "Saddam-friendly"
government employees (including the ever-so-"powerful" public school
teachers) – thereby depriving them of livelihoods and well-earned pensions –
the US imperial regime of Bush-appointed L. Paul Bremer virtually ensured the
outbreak of a Sunni-based insurgency. Add to that the heavy-handed tactics of
American soldiers, trained for conventional war against the Soviets in Europe,
not for complex counterinsurgency in the Mideast, and soon enough even Saddam-oppressed
Shia nationalists joined a budding and intractable insurgency against
the US occupiers. It was into that maelstrom that this hopelessly naive, if
well meaning, young officer, and his motivated platoon of underprivileged misfits,
entered the Iraqi imbroglio in October 2006.
Matters deteriorated from there. By the time "Saint" Obama withdrew
US troops completely in December 2011, a Shia-chauvinist, authoritarian government
ruled in Baghdad, under Prime Minister Maliki. Short-term, expedient, US decisions
had led to this eventuality. In its haste to demonstrate democratic progress,
Washington had gone forward with national elections in 2005, despite the clear
intransigence of the alienated Sunni community which had announced its determination
to boycott the vote, ensuring an unrepresentative Shia/Kurd "unity"
government. Then, an "enlightened" American General, "King"
David Petraeus, sold Bush a military escalation – an unpopular "surge"
strategy – to ostensibly "create the space" for a sectarian and communal
political settlement, and due to a number of expedient factors violence temporarily
dropped. The political settlement never unfolded, of course, but Bush and the
buoyed US military declared – what was ultimately merely tactical – victory.
Prime Minister Maliki, by then entrenched as a Shia strongman in the Saddam-mold,
seemed both vital to that "success" and its primary beneficiary, and
could thus essentially punched his own ticket. So, when he clearly lost
the 2010 elections to a more secular-minded, unity candidate, Iyad Allawi, Maliki
refused to step down. Desperate to maintain America’s ephemeral gains and "declare
victory" on the way out of Iraq – a key Obama campaign promise – the new
administration took a back seat, allowed Shia Iran to broker a settlement, and
acquiesced to Maliki’s undemocratic maintenance of power. Ironically, at the
time, my platoon’s old foe, Moqtada al-Sadr – a genuine nationalist, it turned
out – had then called for the withdrawal of both American and Iranian
influence in Iraq. No matter, Washington – eager for a scapegoat with convenient
American blood on its hands – quickly labeled Sadr an Iranian stooge.
The US military evacuated the country without leaving any residual force, since
Maliki – seeking to burnish his nationalist credentials in the wake of an embarrassing
election – refused to agree to a basing agreement. The prime minister then accused
his Sunni vice president of treason, turned his back on Sunni tribesmen who’d
allied with the US military against Al Qaeda extremists, and suppressed an entire
sect of Iraqis over the next few years. When Sunnis peacefully protested, he
had them gunned down in the streets. The rise of the ISIS monster was complex,
of course, partly dependent on the chaos of the nearby Syrian Civil War, but
Maliki’s Shia-chauvinist authoritarianism contributed mightily to rise and popularity
of the Islamic State. Specifically, the alliance of Sunni tribes from Western
Iraq with ISIS – including the vital contribution of former Saddam-era generals
– was in part caused by the expedient, U.S.-backed Maliki regime.
What’s scarier than that is the discomfiting fact that a Maliki-successor,
Adil
Abdul-Mahdi, himself a Shia-sectarian, today rules a Baghdad security state
that’s again gunning
down protesters in the streets, a repeat performance of the brutal antics
that helped give rise to ISIS. History repeats itself, as Marx noted, first
as tragedy, then as farce. In contemporary Iraq, America’s crusade, and its
bloody aftershocks, certainly rate as farce.
So finally, the current leaks and joint New York Times/Intercept
reports on these disturbing – if predictable – Iranian intelligence documents,
can be read one of two ways – both remarkably disturbing. Either A) as some
conspiratorial-minded folks have surmised, the Iranian documents are little
more than disinformation, actually leaked by US intelligence; or B) as I’d suggest,
the reports are consistent with events and inherently accurate. If the conspiracy
crowd is correct, then Trump and company can spin the Iranian infiltration into
Iraq as further cause to drum up the Israeli-Saudi dream of a US war with Iran.
That’d be, as I’ve repeatedly
argued, an American and regional disaster.
If, on the other hand – as seems more likely – the leaks are authentic, they
represent proof positive that the American invasion of Iraq was an epic fail
of such proportion that it ranks among the worst, most counterproductive, blunders
in US History. As such, The Intercept report would answer, once and for
all, two key questions: Who won the 2003 Iraq War? Iran, and, by grotesque extension
their foil, Sunni Islamist jihadis. Who, then, lost? Certainly the US military
– with nearly 5,000 unnecessarily killed and more than 30,000 wounded; but also
the Iraqi people, who, by conservative
estimates suffered some 200,000 civilian fatalities, and, more specifically,
the Sunni, secularist, and Shia-nationalist communities.
The grandiose gravity of that conclusion is still almost too much to fathom
for this humble old soldier. So, whether appropriate or not, I’m left – in the
wake of the latest revelations – wondering how on God’s-good-earth I could possibly explain to Mr. and Mrs.
Balsley, and Alex Fuller’s widow, just what their loved ones ultimately died
for. And, in my own insignificant little world, how I’ll someday tell my now
eleven year old son Alexander – Sergeant Fuller’s namesake – what the whole
mess that defined my misspent youth was all for…
Danny Sjursen is a retired US Army officer and regular contributor to Antiwar.com
His work has appeared in the LA Times, The Nation, Huff Post, The Hill,
Salon, Truthdig, Tom Dispatch, among other publications. He served combat
tours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan and later taught history
at his alma mater, West Point. He is the author of a memoir and critical analysis
of the Iraq War, Ghostriders
of Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge. Follow
him on Twitter at @SkepticalVet.
Copyright 2019 Danny Sjursen
