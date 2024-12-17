After Assad's fall, Erdogan enjoys moment 'in the sun': analysts

2024-12-17 14:00:02 - From: Al monitor

After backing the rebels who overthrew Bashar al-Assad and brokering a key Horn of Africa peace deal, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan has boosted his international standing, leaving him well-placed to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, analysts say.

Although Turkey was not directly involved in the Syrian strongman's overthrow, it has long maintained a working relationship with the Islamist-led HTS rebels behind the push, leaving it with a direct line to Damascus as other governments fret over the group's Al-Qaeda roots.