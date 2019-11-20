Re-issuance of consignment of raw materials for the manufacture of human drugs in violation of the customs of Trebil border

2019/11/20 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
The General Authority of Customs announced the re-issuance of consignments of raw materials for the manufacture of human medicines
In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency INA said that the Tripoli Customs Center has re-issued a consignment raw materials for the manufacture of human medicines origin of Spain, because the article is prohibited from import and because there is no health approval and an import license for materials.
Baghdad - INA
The General Authority of Customs announced the re-issuance of consignments of raw materials for the manufacture of human medicines
In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency INA said that the Tripoli Customs Center has re-issued a consignment raw materials for the manufacture of human medicines origin of Spain, because the article is prohibited from import and because there is no health approval and an import license for materials.