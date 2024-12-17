Live: 'France is preparing to be with Syrians for the long term,' says envoy on visit to Damascus

2024-12-17 14:00:05 - From: France 24

France's special envoy for Syria, Jean-François Guillaume, said Tuesday his country was preparing to stand beside Syrians after Bashar al-Assad's ouster by rebels earlier this month. "France is preparing to be with Syrians for the long term" including the current transitional period, "which we hope will be peaceful", Guillaume told journalists on a visit to Damascus.