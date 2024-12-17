CNN investigates Syrian prisoner's 'false identity' in Clarissa Ward report

2024-12-17 14:00:05 - From: France 24

In CNN journalist Clarissa Ward’s latest video report, she films the moment she frees a Syrian prisoner from a secretive Damascus prison belonging to the Assad regime. After this report was published, Syrian fact-checking group, Verify-Sy, found that the man featured in the video was not who he said he was and apparently gave the CNN journalist a fake identity. We tell you who this man really is in this edition of Truth or Fake.