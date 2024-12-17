Iraq News Now

HomeFrance 24General › CNN investigates Syrian prisoner's 'false identity' in Clarissa Ward report

CNN investigates Syrian prisoner's 'false identity' in Clarissa Ward report

CNN investigates Syrian prisoner's 'false identity' in Clarissa Ward report
CNN investigates Syrian prisoner's 'false identity' in Clarissa Ward report
2024-12-17 14:00:05 - From: France 24
In CNN journalist Clarissa Ward’s latest video report, she films the moment she frees a Syrian prisoner from a secretive Damascus prison belonging to the Assad regime. After this report was published, Syrian fact-checking group, Verify-Sy, found that the man featured in the video was not who he said he was and apparently gave the CNN journalist a fake identity. We tell you who this man really is in this edition of Truth or Fake.

Continue following on France 24