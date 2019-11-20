Home › INA › Salih to the members of the Commission on Human Rights: must follow up the cases of the wounded, martyrs and detainees and the transfer of the truth to the concerned authorities

Salih to the members of the Commission on Human Rights: must follow up the cases of the wounded, martyrs and detainees and the transfer of the truth to the concerned authorities

2019/11/20 | 17:00



Baghdad -INA







The President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih ,stress the need for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to support efforts to reduce cases of violations and violations against citizens.







Salih, during his meeting with the head of the High Commission for Human Rights, Aqeel Jassim al-Moussawi and his accompanying delegation, stressed the need to work in accordance with the professional and humanitarian duty and within international standards, his office said in a statement received. To the concerned authorities.























