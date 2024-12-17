KDP and PUK agree to form joint committee for Kurdistan Region's governance program

2024-12-17 15:50:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, theKurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)agreed to form a joint committee to draft a governance program for the nextphase in the Kurdistan Region.

A joint statement, issued after ameeting between the two parties at the KDP's Political Bureau in Erbil,confirmed that the discussions focused on regional developments and theirimpact on Iraq and the Region. “Both sides agreed on unity and a coordinatedstance in protecting the higher interests of the Kurdistan Region during thissensitive period.”

Earlier today, the two main partiesin the Kurdistan Region held their second meeting to discuss the formation ofthe new KRG following the October parliamentary elections. The PUK delegationwas led by Qubad Talabani, while the KDP delegation was headed by HoshyarZebari. This follows their initial meeting in Al-Sulaymaniyah in November.

“The meeting also discussed theformation of the new Regional Government (KRG), focusing on actions to ensureits success and the preparation of a joint program outlining governanceprinciples for the upcoming phase. The program will be designed to protect theKurdistan Region’s stability, as well as the rights and interests of allcitizens and communities,” the statement read.

In this regard, it was decided thata joint committee would prepare the draft program for the next meeting.

Notably, he KDP emerged as thelargest party in the October parliamentary elections, securing 39 seats out of100 with 809,197 votes, while the PUK followed with 23 seats from 408,141votes.