Live: One million Syrians may return in first half of 2025, says UN refugee agency

2024-12-17 16:00:06 - From: France 24
Up to one million Syrians refugees are expected to return to the country in the first six months of 2025, according to a UN refugee official. Following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, several EU countries hosting Syrian refugees including Germany and Austria have stopped processing their asylum applications. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on the conflict in the Middle East.  

