Abd al-Mahdi says protests revealed errors in political system

2019/11/20 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said on Wednesday that the demonstrations exposed
the errors in the political system, adding that these errors must be addressed.Implicitly
announcing the decision to stay in power despite people’s calls on him to step
down, Abd al-Mahdi noted that his government is determined to serve Iraq and
its people, fight poverty and corruption and achieve the desired reform.In a meeting
with tribal leaders on Wednesday, Abd al-Mahdi spoke about the reform measures
and solutions to enhance security and stability and meet the legitimate demands
of the demonstrators and other citizens.
