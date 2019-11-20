عربي | كوردى


Abd al-Mahdi says protests revealed errors in political system

2019/11/20 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said on Wednesday that the demonstrations exposed

the errors in the political system, adding that these errors must be addressed.Implicitly

announcing the decision to stay in power despite people’s calls on him to step

down, Abd al-Mahdi noted that his government is determined to serve Iraq and

its people, fight poverty and corruption and achieve the desired reform.In a meeting

with tribal leaders on Wednesday, Abd al-Mahdi spoke about the reform measures

and solutions to enhance security and stability and meet the legitimate demands

of the demonstrators and other citizens.





All Text here: Baghdad Post


