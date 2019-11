Abd al-Mahdi says protests revealed errors in political system

2019/11/20 | 19:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi said on Wednesday that the demonstrations exposedthe errors in the political system, adding that these errors must be addressed.Implicitlyannouncing the decision to stay in power despite people’s calls on him to stepdown, Abd al-Mahdi noted that his government is determined to serve Iraq andits people, fight poverty and corruption and achieve the desired reform.In a meetingwith tribal leaders on Wednesday, Abd al-Mahdi spoke about the reform measuresand solutions to enhance security and stability and meet the legitimate demandsof the demonstrators and other citizens.