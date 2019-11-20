Home › Iraq News › Iraqi Kurdistan parliament only adopted two laws over past year: organization

Iraqi Kurdistan parliament only adopted two laws over past year: organization

2019/11/20



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan parliament has only adopted two laws and issued eleven other decisions over the past year, according to an analysis by a local think tank.



The Research and Development Organization (RDO) released a report on Wednesday, which tracked the activities of the current parliament in an effort to inform the public about what lawmakers had accomplished since being elected and seated.



The report said that Parliament has adopted only two laws over the past year, namely legislation that reactivated the Kurdistan Region’s presidency and another bill that amended the provincial council law.























Parliament has also issued eleven decisions, which do not rise to the level of substantive legislation but were subject to formal parliamentary procedure. Of those, six decisions related to the amendment of internal parliamentary rules, the selection of committees, or giving confidence to new members.



Another decision extended parliament’s spring session for two weeks, the report said, while another related to the election of the new Kurdistan Region president. Lawmakers also held a confidence vote for the government in July and another vote to designate a remembrance day for the Yazidi genocide the following month.



“Seven decisions were issued during the presidency of [former speaker] Vala Farid,” the report said. “One was issued during the term of [current speaker] Rewas Fayaq and two were issued with the signature of Deputy Speaker Hemin Hawrami.”



According to the report, the current parliament has held seventeen sessions, including three extraordinary sessions, over the past year.



RDO further found that the Kurdistan Parliament had held readings for only ten pieces of draft legislation, two of which have since become law.



When the government was seated in July, it promised to introduce a sweeping government reform bill within 100 days, but has so far failed to live up to that promise.



