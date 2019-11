Yemen calls Iran's recognition of Houthi militia's rep 'irresponsible'

2019/11/20 | 21:05

Yemen's Foreign Ministry denounced on Wednesday Tehran's recognition of Houthi militia's representative in Iran and the handover of Yemeni diplomatic headquarters in Tehran.The ministry held Tehran responsible for the repercussions of such "irresponsible" acts.Tehran's recognition of Houthimilitia's representative in Iran confirms its involvement in backing Houthis inYemen, the ministry said in a statement.In this regard, the ministry called on the international community and the UN Security Council to act.