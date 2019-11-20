Yemen calls Iran's recognition of Houthi militia's rep 'irresponsible'

2019/11/20 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Yemen’s Foreign Ministry denounced on Wednesday Tehran's recognition of Houthi militia's representative in Iran and the handover of Yemeni diplomatic headquarters in Tehran.
The ministry held Tehran responsible for the repercussions of such "irresponsible" acts.Tehran’s recognition of Houthi
militia's representative in Iran confirms its involvement in backing Houthis in
Yemen, the ministry said in a statement.
In this regard, the ministry called on the international community and the UN Security Council to act.
