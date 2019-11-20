عربي | كوردى


Arab League denounces Iran’s recognition of Houthi rep.

2019/11/20 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Arab League Secretary General

Ahmed Aboul Gheit denounced on Tuesday Iran's recognition of a representative

for the Houthi rebel group and the handover of Yemeni diplomatic headquarters

in Tehran.Aboul Gheit called the move a “flagrant”

violation of diplomatic norms, Charter of the United Nations, the Vienna Convention

on Diplomatic Relations, and the relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly

resolution no. 2216.An official source at the

General Secretariat of the League of Arab States said that such a step

"reflects the Iranian determination to continue aggressive behavior, with the

aim of destabilizing Yemen.”





