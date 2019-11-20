Arab League denounces Iran’s recognition of Houthi rep.

2019/11/20 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Arab League Secretary General
Ahmed Aboul Gheit denounced on Tuesday Iran's recognition of a representative
for the Houthi rebel group and the handover of Yemeni diplomatic headquarters
in Tehran.Aboul Gheit called the move a “flagrant”
violation of diplomatic norms, Charter of the United Nations, the Vienna Convention
on Diplomatic Relations, and the relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly
resolution no. 2216.An official source at the
General Secretariat of the League of Arab States said that such a step
"reflects the Iranian determination to continue aggressive behavior, with the
aim of destabilizing Yemen.”
