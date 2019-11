Arab League denounces Iran’s recognition of Houthi rep.

2019/11/20 | 21:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Arab League Secretary GeneralAhmed Aboul Gheit denounced on Tuesday Iran's recognition of a representativefor the Houthi rebel group and the handover of Yemeni diplomatic headquartersin Tehran.Aboul Gheit called the move a “flagrant”violation of diplomatic norms, Charter of the United Nations, the Vienna Conventionon Diplomatic Relations, and the relevant Security Council resolutions, particularlyresolution no. 2216.An official source at theGeneral Secretariat of the League of Arab States said that such a step"reflects the Iranian determination to continue aggressive behavior, with theaim of destabilizing Yemen.”