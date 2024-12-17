Kurdish PM Barzani on Flag Day: No enemy has broken the Kurdistan people’s will

2024-12-17 19:40:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended a ceremony marking Kurdistan Flag Day,where the largest Kurdistan flag was raised near the historic Erbil Citadel.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barzani said, “This flag stands asproof of the Kurdistan people’s strong will, which no enemy has been able tobreak.”

“The region is going through a challenging and sensitivephase,” he added, urging “all parties to set aside their differences, unifytheir positions, and prepare to face the regional challenges and changes.”

He also stressed "the importance of forming a strong,unified government capable of addressing obstacles and continuing the strugglefor the people and the homeland."