On Flag Day, President Barzani calls for unity to surmount challenges

2024-12-17 19:40:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday,Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, called for unity, resilience, andpolitical cooperation to overcome the current regional tensions.

Speaking at a ceremonyto mark Kurdistan Flag Day, PresidentBarzani acknowledged that the Kurdistan Region is navigating sensitive andchallenging circumstances, with escalating tensions in the broader region. “Itis our duty and responsibility to protect peace and stability, which remain ourtop priorities,” he said.

Barzani reiteratedKurdistan’s commitment to working with all Iraqi, regional, and internationalstakeholders to reduce tensions and foster dialogue. “The Kurdistan experienceof peaceful coexistence can serve as a model for overcoming crises and achievingpeace,” he indicated.

Highlighting theimportance of internal unity, Barzani stressed, “Harmony and cooperation amongpolitical parties and all components of Kurdistan are a source of strength andstability. We must prioritize the interests of our people above all else.”

The Kurdish president alsourged the swift formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government throughpolitical consensus and reaffirmed Kurdistan’s readiness to cooperate with thefederal government to resolve outstanding disputes through dialogue.

Concluding his speech,Barzani underscored, “We can be part of the solution, not the problem. Let uswork together to maintain peace and set an example for building stability andshared cooperation.”

The KurdistanParliament designated December 17th as Kurdistan Flag Day in 2009. Since then,annual celebrations have been held across various cities in the Region,expressing pride in the flag and what it symbolizes in terms of values andnational meanings.

The Kurdistan flagconsists of three colors: red, symbolizing revolution and courage; green,representing the beauty and nature of Kurdistan; and white, standing for peace.At its center is a golden sun, symbolizing freedom and light.

It was officiallyadopted for the first time in 1945, when it was raised over the MahabadMunicipality building in Iranian Kurdistan.