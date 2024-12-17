Iran's Khamenei says 'resistance' not over after Assad ouster

2024-12-17 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Iran's supreme leader said Tuesday that Israel and the United States were "completely wrong" to imagine the Tehran-backed axis of resistance had collapsed with the ouster of Syria's longtime strongman.

"With the developments in Syria and the crimes the Zionist regime is committing and the crimes that America is committing, and the help that some others are giving to them, they thought that the resistance was over," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.

"They are completely wrong."