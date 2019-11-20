عربي | كوردى


Barzani blames recent incidents in Iraq on marginalization of law
2019/11/20 | 22:50
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan

Barzani blamed the recent incidents and protests Iraq on the accumulated and

longstanding problems as well as the marginalization of the Constitution.In a speech at the American

University of Kurdistan (AUK), Barzani highlighted the need to meet the demands

of the protests and respond to them seriously.Concerning the ISIS, Barzani

said the war against the terrorist group has not been over yet, adding that

ISIS militants still pose a danger to Iraq, the Middle East and the World.He urged the international

community to pay attention to the current danger of ISIS.





