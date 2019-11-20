Home › Baghdad Post › Barzani blames recent incidents in Iraq on marginalization of law

2019/11/20 | 22:50



Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan



Barzani blamed the recent incidents and protests Iraq on the accumulated and



longstanding problems as well as the marginalization of the Constitution.In a speech at the American



University of Kurdistan (AUK), Barzani highlighted the need to meet the demands



of the protests and respond to them seriously.Concerning the ISIS, Barzani



said the war against the terrorist group has not been over yet, adding that



ISIS militants still pose a danger to Iraq, the Middle East and the World.He urged the international



community to pay attention to the current danger of ISIS.











