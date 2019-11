Barzani blames recent incidents in Iraq on marginalization of law

2019/11/20 | 22:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Kurdistan Region President NechirvanBarzani blamed the recent incidents and protests Iraq on the accumulated andlongstanding problems as well as the marginalization of the Constitution.In a speech at the AmericanUniversity of Kurdistan (AUK), Barzani highlighted the need to meet the demandsof the protests and respond to them seriously.Concerning the ISIS, Barzanisaid the war against the terrorist group has not been over yet, adding thatISIS militants still pose a danger to Iraq, the Middle East and the World.He urged the internationalcommunity to pay attention to the current danger of ISIS.