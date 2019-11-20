Barzani blames recent incidents in Iraq on marginalization of law

2019/11/20 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan
Barzani blamed the recent incidents and protests Iraq on the accumulated and
longstanding problems as well as the marginalization of the Constitution.In a speech at the American
University of Kurdistan (AUK), Barzani highlighted the need to meet the demands
of the protests and respond to them seriously.Concerning the ISIS, Barzani
said the war against the terrorist group has not been over yet, adding that
ISIS militants still pose a danger to Iraq, the Middle East and the World.He urged the international
community to pay attention to the current danger of ISIS.
