Home › INA › PM reviews with the CHR the events of the demonstrations

PM reviews with the CHR the events of the demonstrations

2019/11/21 | 02:55



Baghdad -INA







Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received the head and members of the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq, Aqil al-Moussawi.







The meeting reviewed the work of OHCHR with regard to monitoring and monitoring human rights, recording cases of demonstrators and security forces, and the importance of cooperation between the relevant authorities to achieve accurate information and help maintain law and order and respect the law, his office said in a statement.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad -INAPrime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received the head and members of the High Commission for Human Rights in Iraq, Aqil al-Moussawi.The meeting reviewed the work of OHCHR with regard to monitoring and monitoring human rights, recording cases of demonstrators and security forces, and the importance of cooperation between the relevant authorities to achieve accurate information and help maintain law and order and respect the law, his office said in a statement.