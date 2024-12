2024-12-18 00:00:11 - From: France 24

Just as the leader of the Islamist-led alliance that toppled Syria’s Assad announced he was shedding his wartime alias Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, can Ahmed al-Sharaa’s HTS shed its past as the Al-Nusra Front, a hardline offshoot of al-Qaeda? France 24’s Wassim Nasr was one of a handful of journalists to interview al-Sharaa Monday.