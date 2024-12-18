Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarised zone' in northern town

2024-12-18 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on Tuesday proposed a "demilitarised zone" in the northern town of Kobane as fighting with Turkish-backed groups grips northern Syria.

"Reaffirming our firm commitment to achieving a comprehensive ceasefire across all of Syria, we announce our readiness to propose the establishment of a demilitarised zone in the city of Kobane, with the redeployment of security forces under American supervision and presence," Mazloum Abdi wrote on X.