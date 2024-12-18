Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarised zone' in northern town

Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarised zone' in northern town

Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarised zone' in northern town
Syria Kurdish leader proposes 'demilitarised zone' in northern town
2024-12-18 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on Tuesday proposed a "demilitarised zone" in the northern town of Kobane as fighting with Turkish-backed groups grips northern Syria.

"Reaffirming our firm commitment to achieving a comprehensive ceasefire across all of Syria, we announce our readiness to propose the establishment of a demilitarised zone in the city of Kobane, with the redeployment of security forces under American supervision and presence," Mazloum Abdi wrote on X.

Continue following on Al monitor