Yemen's Houthis say they intercepted a Saudi-led coalition warplane: spokesman

2019/11/21 | 13:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Wednesday it intercepted an F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition near the border with Saudi Arabia.
“Our air defense systems have intercepted an F-15 fighter jet belonging to the countries of aggression in Saada province,” the group’s military spokesman said in a Twitter post.
There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition that has been battling the group for more than four years.
