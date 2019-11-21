US VP Pence condemns violence against Iran protesters

2019/11/21 | 13:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in a tweet has expressed support for the Iranian people amid anti-Iran Republic protests across Iran.
Pence says, as Iranians protest the “Ayatollahs in Tehran continue to use violence and imprisonment to oppress their people. The United States’ message is clear: the American people stand with the Iranian people”.
Previously, Mike Pompeo, the State Department and the White House had issued similar messages in support of the Iranian protesters. However, President Donald Trump has not personally spoken about the widespread protests.
Unrest began in Iran when on November 15 the government raised gasoline prices amid a severe economic downturn coupled with high inflation. But as protests gained momentum, the message of angry demonstrators turned against the very essence of Iran and the legitimacy of its leaders.
