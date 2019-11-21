Home › Baghdad Post › 3 Iraqi protesters killed in clashes with security forces in Baghdad

3 Iraqi protesters killed in clashes with security forces in Baghdad

2019/11/21 | 14:30



At least three protesters killed in renewed clashes overnight in Baghdad between anti-government demonstrators and security forces, security and hospital officials said Thursday.The altercations on two strategic bridges in the capital also left at least 38 people wounded, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Both bridges appeared to be calm by morning hours.One protester was killed when security forces used live rounds to repel demonstrators on Ahrar Bridge. The other protester was killed when a tear gas canister was fired, hitting him in the head, on Sinak Bridge.Protesters have been occupying parts of Baghdad´s three main bridges - Sinak and Ahrar and Jumurhiya - leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq´s government.At least 320 protesters have been killed and thousands have been wounded since the unrest began on Oct. 1, when demonstrators took to the streets to decry rampant government corruption and lack of basic services despite Iraq´s oil wealth.The protests are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers, especially Iran, as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education.The leaderless movement seeks to dismantle the sectarian system and unseat the government, including Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of ISIS in 2017. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-At least three protesters killed in renewed clashes overnight in Baghdad between anti-government demonstrators and security forces, security and hospital officials said Thursday.The altercations on two strategic bridges in the capital also left at least 38 people wounded, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Both bridges appeared to be calm by morning hours.One protester was killed when security forces used live rounds to repel demonstrators on Ahrar Bridge. The other protester was killed when a tear gas canister was fired, hitting him in the head, on Sinak Bridge.Protesters have been occupying parts of Baghdad´s three main bridges - Sinak and Ahrar and Jumurhiya - leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq´s government.At least 320 protesters have been killed and thousands have been wounded since the unrest began on Oct. 1, when demonstrators took to the streets to decry rampant government corruption and lack of basic services despite Iraq´s oil wealth.The protests are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers, especially Iran, as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education.The leaderless movement seeks to dismantle the sectarian system and unseat the government, including Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.The unrest has shattered the relative calm that followed the defeat of ISIS in 2017.