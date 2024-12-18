Oil Pipeline to Haritha Power Station Completed

2024-12-18 12:05:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has announced the completion of a 13-kilometer crude oil pipeline to supply fuel to the Haritha [Hartha?] Power Station in Basra Province. The pipeline, with a 12-inch diameter, was built by the Oil Pipeline Company. According to the company's director, Ali Abdul Karim Al-Mousawi, the technical and […]

