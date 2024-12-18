2024-12-18 12:05:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has completed drilling a new injection well in the Siba Gas Field in Basra Province. The well, drilled to a depth of 1,215 meters, marks the first project completed under a contract with Kuwait Energy. Kuwait Energy recognized the drilling team's exceptional performance, awarding them for completing […]

The post IDC completes New Well at Siba Gas Field first appeared on Iraq Business News.