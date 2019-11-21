عربي | كوردى


Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #4: 14 - 20 November 2019

2019/11/21 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Organization for Migration

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic



Highlights





45% of the individuals are under the age of 18. 18% of them are unaccompanied.

51% are adults accompanied by children. Of these, 42% are travelling with three or

more children.

32% of adults are travelling without families, and of these, 84% are males.

95% of weekly arrivals have relatives in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

24% of weekly arrivals are males aged 18-34.





Changes compared to the previous weekly update:





16% increase in arrivals from Aleppo and a 9% decrease in arrivals from Al-Hasakeh.

11 additional pregnant/lactating women arrived from Syria.



