Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #4: 14 - 20 November 2019

2019/11/21 | 18:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: International Organization for MigrationCountry: Iraq, Syrian Arab RepublicHighlights45% of the individuals are under the age of 18. 18% of them are unaccompanied.51% are adults accompanied by children. Of these, 42% are travelling with three ormore children.32% of adults are travelling without families, and of these, 84% are males.95% of weekly arrivals have relatives in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.24% of weekly arrivals are males aged 18-34.Changes compared to the previous weekly update:16% increase in arrivals from Aleppo and a 9% decrease in arrivals from Al-Hasakeh.11 additional pregnant/lactating women arrived from Syria.