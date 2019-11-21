Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #4: 14 - 20 November 2019

2019/11/21 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Organization for Migration
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Highlights
45% of the individuals are under the age of 18. 18% of them are unaccompanied.
51% are adults accompanied by children. Of these, 42% are travelling with three or
more children.
32% of adults are travelling without families, and of these, 84% are males.
95% of weekly arrivals have relatives in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
24% of weekly arrivals are males aged 18-34.
Changes compared to the previous weekly update:
16% increase in arrivals from Aleppo and a 9% decrease in arrivals from Al-Hasakeh.
11 additional pregnant/lactating women arrived from Syria.
