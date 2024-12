2024-12-18 16:00:05 - From: France 24

In the 10 days since Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad from power in Syria in a lightning advance on Damascus, the country’s new rulers are seeking to reassure the international community as they put in place a transitional government. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.