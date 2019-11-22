PM Almost Finished List of Names for Cabinet Reshuffle: Source

2019/11/22 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An official source said that
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has almost finished preparing his list of names
for a planned Cabinet reshuffle, adding that it would be sent to parliament
next week.The changes will affect significant
and sovereign ministries, the source said, but did not name them.The new names will be sent to
the parliament next week in case they were approved following integrity and
accountability procedures.
