PM Almost Finished List of Names for Cabinet Reshuffle: Source

2019/11/22 | 00:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An official source said thatPrime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has almost finished preparing his list of namesfor a planned Cabinet reshuffle, adding that it would be sent to parliamentnext week.The changes will affect significantand sovereign ministries, the source said, but did not name them.The new names will be sent tothe parliament next week in case they were approved following integrity andaccountability procedures.