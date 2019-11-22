عربي | كوردى


PM Almost Finished List of Names for Cabinet Reshuffle: Source
2019/11/22 | 00:15
An official source said that

Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has almost finished preparing his list of names

for a planned Cabinet reshuffle, adding that it would be sent to parliament

next week.The changes will affect significant

and sovereign ministries, the source said, but did not name them.The new names will be sent to

the parliament next week in case they were approved following integrity and

accountability procedures.





