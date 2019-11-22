Home › Baghdad Post › PM Almost Finished List of Names for Cabinet Reshuffle: Source

PM Almost Finished List of Names for Cabinet Reshuffle: Source

2019/11/22 | 00:15



An official source said that



Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has almost finished preparing his list of names



for a planned Cabinet reshuffle, adding that it would be sent to parliament



next week.The changes will affect significant



and sovereign ministries, the source said, but did not name them.The new names will be sent to



the parliament next week in case they were approved following integrity and



