عربي | كوردى


Trump: Iran wants ‘zero transparency’ on public protests

Trump: Iran wants ‘zero transparency’ on public protests
2019/11/22 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US President Donald Trump said Iran closed Internet

access to hide “tragedy and death” the regime is committing, but such attempts

to hide the truth failed.“Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down

their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about

the tremendous violence taking place within the country,” Trump wrote on his

Twitter account on Thursday.“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not

find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!”





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW