Trump: Iran wants ‘zero transparency’ on public protests

2019/11/22 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US President Donald Trump said Iran closed Internet
access to hide “tragedy and death” the regime is committing, but such attempts
to hide the truth failed.“Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down
their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about
the tremendous violence taking place within the country,” Trump wrote on his
Twitter account on Thursday.“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not
find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!”
US President Donald Trump said Iran closed Internet
access to hide “tragedy and death” the regime is committing, but such attempts
to hide the truth failed.“Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down
their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about
the tremendous violence taking place within the country,” Trump wrote on his
Twitter account on Thursday.“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not
find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!”