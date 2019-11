Trump: Iran wants ‘zero transparency’ on public protests

2019/11/22 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US President Donald Trump said Iran closed Internetaccess to hide “tragedy and death” the regime is committing, but such attemptsto hide the truth failed.“Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut downtheir entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk aboutthe tremendous violence taking place within the country,” Trump wrote on hisTwitter account on Thursday.“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will notfind out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!”