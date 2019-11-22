Home › INA › Abdul Mahdi receives a phone call from his Jordanian counterpart and agree to continue efforts on the strategic oil pipeline

2019/11/22 | 05:20











Baghdad-INA







Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi received a phone call from Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Thursday.







The two presidents, according to a statement received by Conscious, expressed their common understanding of what the region is going through and their standing together in the face of the difficulties and events experienced by the two countries.







The Jordanian Prime Minister expressed his support for the Iraqi government and the stability of Iraq, and the Prime Minister expressed the same position with neighboring Jordan, its government and brotherly people.







The two sides agreed to continue efforts regarding the strategic oil pipeline and activate all agreements signed during the last short period.























