US Awards AUIB $2.1m to Develop AI, Transform Higher Ed

2024-12-19 04:20:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The American University of Iraq-Baghdad (AUIB) has announced that it has received a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of State. According to a statement from AUIB, this grant will aid AUIB's efforts to revolutionize higher education in alignment with Iraq's National Education Strategy. The funding will establish two groundbreaking initiatives: […]

