Air Force Commander discusses with the US Air Force Secretary logistical support in the field of training and armament

2019/11/22 | 05:20



Baghdad - INA







The Air Force Command on Thursday discussed with the US Air Force Secretary logistical support in the field of training and armament. Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Anwar Hama Amin received US Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and US Air Force Commander David Goldwind and his accompanying delegation, a statement from the air force said. The statement added that the two sides discussed several important issues concerning the two sides, including logistical support in the field of training and armament, and discussed ways of developing the Iraqi air force and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two friendly countries.























