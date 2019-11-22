Video: Iraq Businesses Hurt by Protests

2019/11/22 | 08:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Weeks of anti-government protests in Iraq are damaging trade.
Some shop owners are struggling to stay in business because of roadblocks, port closures and internet interruptions.
While many say they are sympathetic towards protesters’ demands, they also want a return to stability.
Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad:
