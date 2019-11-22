عربي | كوردى


Saairun rejects election law sent by cabinet: MP

2019/11/22 | 14:50
Saairun Alliance

MP Salam al-Shammari on Friday affirmed categorical rejection of the election

law prepared and sent by the Council of Ministers.Shammari said the

religious Marja' constantly stresses the need to meet the legitimate demands of

peaceful demonstrators, instead of the mere writing of laws that entrench

quotas system and and circumvent the public demands.The government is

trying hard to end the peaceful demonstrations with time and with other methods.





