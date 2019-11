Saairun rejects election law sent by cabinet: MP

2019/11/22 | 14:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saairun AllianceMP Salam al-Shammari on Friday affirmed categorical rejection of the electionlaw prepared and sent by the Council of Ministers.Shammari said thereligious Marja' constantly stresses the need to meet the legitimate demands ofpeaceful demonstrators, instead of the mere writing of laws that entrenchquotas system and and circumvent the public demands.The government istrying hard to end the peaceful demonstrations with time and with other methods.