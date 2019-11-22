Saairun rejects election law sent by cabinet: MP

2019/11/22 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saairun Alliance
MP Salam al-Shammari on Friday affirmed categorical rejection of the election
law prepared and sent by the Council of Ministers.Shammari said the
religious Marja' constantly stresses the need to meet the legitimate demands of
peaceful demonstrators, instead of the mere writing of laws that entrench
quotas system and and circumvent the public demands.The government is
trying hard to end the peaceful demonstrations with time and with other methods.
