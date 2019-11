Iraqi delegation delivers protesters' demands to EU officials

2019/11/22 | 14:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A delegation of five Iraqis led bya Yazidi leader in Iraq handed a document of protesters' demands to EUrepresentatives in Brussels, the US-based Al-hurra said.The delegation included Iraqisfrom Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and England, the website said, addingthat it was headed by Anwar al-Muawiya, a leader of the Yazidi community.Muawiya said the purpose of thevisit is to ask for support from the European Union for the Iraqi protests,adding that the delegation informed the Europeans about the real image insideIraq.