Iraqi delegation delivers protesters' demands to EU officials
2019/11/22 | 14:50
A delegation of five Iraqis led by

a Yazidi leader in Iraq handed a document of protesters' demands to EU

representatives in Brussels, the US-based Al-hurra said.The delegation included Iraqis

from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and England, the website said, adding

that it was headed by Anwar al-Muawiya, a leader of the Yazidi community.Muawiya said the purpose of the

visit is to ask for support from the European Union for the Iraqi protests,

adding that the delegation informed the Europeans about the real image inside

Iraq.

