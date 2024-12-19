Middle East crisis live: MSF accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza

2024-12-19 15:00:14 - From: The Guardian

Report from medical group documents 41 attacks on staff including airstrikes on health facilities and direct fire on humanitarian convoys

Iraq started on Thursday to send Syrian soldiers back to their homeland, state media reported.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” in the Gaza Strip in a report documenting the 14-month conflict published on Thursday.

Continue reading...