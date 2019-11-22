US asks Iran's protesters to document regime's crackdown

2019/11/22 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Iranian protesters
to document the regime's abuses against them and send the footage to the US to
take appropriate measures."I have asked the Iranian protestors to send us
their videos, photos, and information documenting the regime’s crackdown on
protestors. The U.S. will expose and sanction the abuses."US President Donald Trump earlier said Iran closed
Internet access to hide “tragedy and death” the regime is committing, but such
attempts to hide the truth failed.“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will
not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!” Trump
said.
