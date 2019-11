US asks Iran's protesters to document regime's crackdown

2019/11/22 | 17:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Iranian protestersto document the regime's abuses against them and send the footage to the US totake appropriate measures."I have asked the Iranian protestors to send ustheir videos, photos, and information documenting the regime’s crackdown onprotestors. The U.S. will expose and sanction the abuses."US President Donald Trump earlier said Iran closedInternet access to hide “tragedy and death” the regime is committing, but suchattempts to hide the truth failed.“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world willnot find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!” Trumpsaid.