US asks Iran's protesters to document regime's crackdown

2019/11/22 | 17:10
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Iranian protesters

to document the regime's abuses against them and send the footage to the US to

take appropriate measures."I have asked the Iranian protestors to send us

their videos, photos, and information documenting the regime’s crackdown on

protestors. The U.S. will expose and sanction the abuses."US President Donald Trump earlier said Iran closed

Internet access to hide “tragedy and death” the regime is committing, but such

attempts to hide the truth failed.“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will

not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!” Trump

said.





