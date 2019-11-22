Daesh Logistics Support Officer arrested in Anbar

2019/11/22 | 17:20
Baghdad - INA
The head of the military's intelligence support in Anbar has been arrested, the military intelligence directorate said Friday.
In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency , the Ministry of Defense said that the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the tenth division, in cooperation with the intelligence of the 38th Infantry Brigade, managed to arrest one of the terrorists in Al-Tash area in Ramadi-Anbar.
Daesh operatives in Ramadi, who are wanted under a warrant of arrest under article 4 of terrorism.
