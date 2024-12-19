Iraq's Central Bank Expands Foreign Transfer Options

2024-12-19 19:25:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced an expansion of foreign currency transfer options for local banks, adding the Jordanian Dinar and Saudi Riyal to the list. Iraqi banks are now also permitted to fund trade with Turkey in Euros, previously restricted to transactions with EU countries. These currencies join the existing […]

