Salih receives a telephone call from the Prince of Qatar

2019/11/22 | 23:10



Baghdad - INA







President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih received on Friday a telephone call from the Prince of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad the second .







Bin Hamad affirmed his support for Iraq to overcome the current challenges and achieve reform and stability, stressing the importance of strengthening brotherly ties between the two brotherly countries.







For his part, the President expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prince of the State of Qatar for his call and support for Iraq, stressing the need to upgrade relations and cooperation in various fields for the benefit of the two peoples and the peoples of the region.























