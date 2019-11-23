Security forces re-open Umm Qasr port

2019/11/23 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A security source reported on Friday the reopening of the port of Umm Qasr in Basra province, after dispersing the protesters at its entrance.The source said: "The staff managed to enter the port of Umm Qasr, which was closed by demonstrators since Monday.""More than 100 tankers loaded with oil derivatives arrived at the port," the source added. "All events in the port of Umm Qasr is stopped until now."
