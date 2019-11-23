عربي | كوردى


Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed; Protest Clashes Continue

2019/11/23 | 10:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 16 people were killed, and 73 more were wounded:



Protest news:



At least five protesters

were killed, two by live

fire, on Friday during clashes in central Baghdad. Another 70

people were reported injured.



Demonstrators also gathered

in Basra, Dhi Qar, Karbala, and Qadisiya.



Through a spokesman, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani

again called

on the government to reform the electoral laws in a bid to stop the violence.



Non-protest-related violence:



In Haftanin and Hakurk, Turkish

warplanes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas killed five of

them during airstrikes.



A roadside bomb in Hammam al-Alil wounded two people.



A bomb wounded one person

in Taza.



Six militants were

killed in Badush.









