Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed; Protest Clashes Continue

2019/11/23 | 10:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- At least 16 people were killed, and 73 more were wounded:
Protest news:
At least five protesters
were killed, two by live
fire, on Friday during clashes in central Baghdad. Another 70
people were reported injured.
Demonstrators also gathered
in Basra, Dhi Qar, Karbala, and Qadisiya.
Through a spokesman, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani
again called
on the government to reform the electoral laws in a bid to stop the violence.
Non-protest-related violence:
In Haftanin and Hakurk, Turkish
warplanes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas killed five of
them during airstrikes.
A roadside bomb in Hammam al-Alil wounded two people.
A bomb wounded one person
in Taza.
Six militants were
killed in Badush.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
