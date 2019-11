Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed; Protest Clashes Continue

2019/11/23 | 10:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- At least 16 people were killed, and 73 more were wounded:Protest news:At least five protesterswere killed, two by livefire, on Friday during clashes in central Baghdad. Another 70people were reported injured.Demonstrators also gatheredin Basra, Dhi Qar, Karbala, and Qadisiya.Through a spokesman, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistaniagain calledon the government to reform the electoral laws in a bid to stop the violence.Non-protest-related violence:In Haftanin and Hakurk, Turkishwarplanes targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas killed five ofthem during airstrikes.A roadside bomb in Hammam al-Alil wounded two people.A bomb wounded one personin Taza.Six militants werekilled in Badush.